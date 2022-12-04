Lions vs. Jacksonville pregame sights: NFL debuts and "homecomings" to Detroit

Jeanna Trotman shows you sights and sounds from pregame warmups ahead of the Detroit Lions hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Loudest welcome to field for sure so far has been for Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/u4b1d74EAC — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 4, 2022

Marvin Jones Jr. made his return to Detroit, exchanging hugs and smiles with members of the Lions staff, ownership, and players.

There’s a lot happening in this video.



Marvin Jones Jr. is back in Detroit. Upon taking the field, he immediately runs over to ownership to exchange hugs, including with Martha Ford.



Also, in this video: @neillarson takes a ball off the dome & @jswaggdaddy makes an appearance. pic.twitter.com/0EDHqm5nWp — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 4, 2022

Jones Jr. had a warm welcome to fans, stopping to sign autographs and greet people in the tunnel on his way back to the locker room.

Marvin Jones Jr. is getting such a warm welcome back to Detroit. All smiles from him and everyone he says hi too.



One fan screamed as he ran up the tunnel: “we want you to shine today, but not shine too much.” 😂 #SAME pic.twitter.com/pxOvzSct5R — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 4, 2022

The biggest storyline of the day is that Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams will be making his NFL debut.

There he is- Detroit’s new No. 9, Jameson Williams, takes the field for his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/3VqrBjiYe3 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 4, 2022

He was activated this week after recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in college with Alabama. He's debuting in the No. 9 jersey, Matthew Stafford's previous number.

Lions back to the locker room - about 30 minutes until kickoff against Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/px928RV2Mg — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 4, 2022

Michael Brockers was among the Lions' inactives for today, but the DL still took the field for warmups in support of his team, with his son on his side.