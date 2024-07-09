Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams to host youth football camp this weekend

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is hosting a youth football camp this weekend at Whitmore Lake High School.

Last season, Williams caught 24 passes in 12 games for 354 yards, recording two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the regular season. He notably scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Jameson Williams Youth Football Camp, in partnership with TruEdge Sports, will happen on Sunday, July 14, from 3-7 p.m.

Camp attendees will receive the following:



One-on-one photo opportunities with Williams

An autographed photograph

A commemorative camp T-shirt

The chance to play alongside Williams during camp activities.

More information about attending camp can be found at this link.

