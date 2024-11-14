Lions won't overlook Jaguars or any upcoming team, as Campbell expects 'best game' from all opponents

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions are back home after spending four of their last five games on the road.

Dan Campbell revealed what Jared Goff said to him on the field after the Lions beat the Texans.

“He said, ‘We’re just different.’ And I agree with him. We are,” Campbell said Wednesday.

The Lions insist there is no letting up, even with the Jaguars at 2-8. Campbell says the Lions won’t take them lightly.

“I would expect we’re gonna get their best game of the year,” he said. Then he added they expect the best game from every opponent the rest of the year.

Taylor Decker is questionable for Sunday, but Campbell feels good about his chances to play this week. Sam LaPorta didn’t practice on Wednesday. It was a walk-through, but Campbell said LaPorta is day-to-day.

