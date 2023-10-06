Watch Now
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful, DB Brian Branch out vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 06, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as doubtful and ruled out defensive back Brian Branch for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

St. Brown (abdomen) and Branch (ankle) did not practice this week.

"We’re going to continue to work with (St. Brown) on the side and I think tomorrow’s going to tell us a lot," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "I don’t want to push it today. So I think we’ll know a lot more after tomorrow morning."

Campbell said he didn't feel Branch's injury was long-term and that was the reason for not placing him on injured reserve.

"We’re hopeful for (a return October 15 at) Tampa but we’ll just have to play it by ear," said Campbell.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) was also ruled out for Sunday.

Tight end James Mitchell (hamstring), listed as doubtful, did not practice Friday after not being listed on the team's injury report Wednesday and Thursday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), linebacker Julian Okwara (shoulder), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (groin), offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), and wide receiver Jameson Williams (not injury related/returning from suspension) are all listed as questionable.

