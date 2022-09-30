Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out for Sunday's game against Seahawks

(WXYZ) — The injury bug continues to bite the Detroit Lions. The team's top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Dan Campbell made the announcement during his press conference on Friday.

St. Brown will join running back D'Andre Swift, who is out for the game, confirming what Campbell had said earlier this week.

He has caught 23 balls this season for 253 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team.

Swift has rushed for 231 yards and one touchdown.

St. Brown injured his ankle during the game this past Sunday against the Vikings, and while it was reported the test results were "encouraging," he will still miss Sunday's game.

Campbell did say that wide receiver DJ Chark will play in the game.