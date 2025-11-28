Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly suffers low ankle sprain

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to be week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury, according to Tom Pelissero.

He reports that the Lions' wide receiver is believed to have suffered a low ankle sprain during the Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter after he got rolled up on by an offensive lineman. He was ruled out after the injury.

The Lions play next Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but don't play after that until Dec. 14, meaning the team only has one game scheduled in the next 16 days.

