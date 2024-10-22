Lions WR Jameson Williams suspended 2 games for violating NFL's Performance-Enchancing drug policy, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be without Jameson Williams for the next two games after he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, according to a report from ESPN's Eric Woodyard, citing sources.

This means that the Lions will be without Williams for the home game against the Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Oct. 27) and the road game against the division-rival Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 3).

This is the second time in Williams' career that he's been suspended. Last season, the speedy pass catcher was suspended for four games, reduced from six, after placing a bet on a non-NFL game. He said at the time that he doesn't remember what he gambled on or when he did it.

STORY FROM LAST SEASON: Williams doesn't remember on what or when he gambled

STORY FROM EARLIER THIS SEASON: Jamo could've celebrated MNF win anywhere, he spent time with staff at Detroit diner

Williams has only been available for 24 games out of a possible 40 regular season games, missing a large chunk of his rookie season after recovering from an torn ACL he suffered at Alabama in the National Championship Game.

So far this season, Williams has caught 17 passes for 361 yards and touchdowns, while also rushing for 32 yards on four attempts. Through parts of three seasons, he's caught 42 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns, using his elite speed to make big plays and take the top off the defense. He was also an important piece during the Lions playoff run last season, scoring a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions drafted back into the first round to draft him in 2022, selecting the Alabama wide receiver with the 12th overall pick.

The Lions currently lead the NFC and the NFC North with a 5-1 record, after beating the previously-undefeated Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Their game against the Titans this Sunday is set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.