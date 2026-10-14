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Lions WR Jameson Williams wins appeals over TD celebration fines, arguing 'marijuana is legal'

Lions Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, center, is covered by Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Lions Bills Football
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won both of his appeals of fines for celebrations against the Buffalo Bills in week two.

Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the two fines — $14,926 and $11,941 — were rescinded.

According to Rapoport, Williams said that his "brief gesture" was not offensive and that "marijuana is legal in some states if that was the gesture he was making."

He also reported that NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks wrote, “Although I rescinded this fine, please make every effort to celebrate with your teammates in the best professional manner possible.”

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