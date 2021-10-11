Lions WR Quintez Cephus reportedly suffers broken collarbone, could be out for season

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone on Sunday.

That's according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

#Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffered a broken collarbone Sunday, source said.



It'll be an extended absence and potentially season-ending for Cephus, who has been a bright spot in Detroit's challenging start. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

Cephus is the latest in a string of injuries Detroit has gone through.

He has 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season for Detroit. He had three catches before suffering an injury on Sunday.