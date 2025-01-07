LIV Golf hosting team championship at The Cardinal at St. John's in August

(WXYZ) — More professional golf is coming to metro Detroit, as LIV Golf announced it will hold its team championship at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth in August.

LIV announced its 2025 schedule on Tuesday with the team championship taking place from Aug. 22-24 at the renovated course in Plymouth.

Not many details have been released about the event, but the league said that tickets for the event will go on sale soon.

LIV launched in 2021 and had its first season in 2022 and features star golfers like Jon Rahm, Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka and many more.

The league is backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and hired a new CEO ahead of its fourth season.

The PGA Tour, European tour and PIF announced an agreement on June 6, 2023, and set a deadline to finalize it by the end of 2023. That was not met, and the PGA Tour since has brought on Strategic Sports Group with its $1.5 billion investment (which could double in size) and the first equity ownership for players.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor and backbone of LIV, played together in the Dunhill Links last month. Monahan recently played golf with President-elect Donald Trump, who is close with Al-Rumayyan and whose golf courses were used by LIV Golf.