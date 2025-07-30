LIV Golf introduces new format for team championship in Michigan

(WXYZ) — LIV Golf has introduced a new format for its team championship coming to Michigan this summer to The Cardinal at Saint John's.

On Wednesday, LIV held a virtual media day featuring announcer Arlo White, plus Cam Smith from Ripper GC and Louis Oosthuizen from Stinger GC.

Taking place at The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth, the LIV Team Championship will be held from Aug. 22-24.

This year, the golf league is changing up its team championship, and all teams will compete across all three days, Previously, the top teams had a bye.

There are 13 teams consisting of four golfers each on LIV. The Wednesday before the team championships, the 12th-ranked and 13th-ranked teams will face off for a play-in match to see who will advance to the weekend.

According to LIV, on Friday, the captains of the top-seeded teams will choose what team they want to face. There will be six head-to-head matchups among the 12 teams.

Those teams will compete in two singles matches and one alternate-shot foursomes match – with three points up for grabs.

"That ensures that fans will see all 48 players compete in the quarterfinals," White said. "So those three points up for grabs; you win two of them, you advance to the semifinals."

On Saturday, there will be two brackets with everyone playing: The Championship bracket with the six teams who won, and the rankings bracket for the other six. Then, the top captains will pick the teams they want to compete against, and the three winning teams will go to the finals. Then, on Sunday, it's all stroke play. All four scores count for each team.

Detroit has a rich sports history, and the golfers know about that coming in.

"Detroit is known for its sporting atmosphere, so it's a good way to end the year, that's for sure," Smith said at the press conference. "I'm not sure if the Aussies and South Africans will have as much support as a few of the American teams, but we're looking forward to getting up there and experiencing what Detroit is all about."