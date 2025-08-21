LIV Golf Michigan: Here are the team championship matches for Friday

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — LIV Golf's team championship officially begins on Friday at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth as the 12 teams face off.

The format will be two singles matches and one two-man foursomes (alt-shot) match between the teams.

Here are the matches for the first day, and the holes with pairings. The action begins with a shotgun start at 12:05 p.m.

Team competition



Legion XIII vs. Cleeks GC

Crushers GC vs. Majesticks GC

Fireballs GC vs. HyFlyers GC

Torque GC vs. RangeGoats GC

4Aces GC vs. Smash GC

Ripper GC vs. Stinger GC

Hole assignments

