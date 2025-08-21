LIV Golf Michigan: Here are the team championship matches for Friday

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — LIV Golf's team championship officially begins on Friday at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth as the 12 teams face off.
Watch below: Preview of LIV Golf Michigan team championship
Teeing up for LIV Golf in Plymouth
The format will be two singles matches and one two-man foursomes (alt-shot) match between the teams.
Related: LIV Golf Michigan team championships: Everything you need to know
Here are the matches for the first day, and the holes with pairings. The action begins with a shotgun start at 12:05 p.m.
Team competition
- Legion XIII vs. Cleeks GC
- Crushers GC vs. Majesticks GC
- Fireballs GC vs. HyFlyers GC
- Torque GC vs. RangeGoats GC
- 4Aces GC vs. Smash GC
- Ripper GC vs. Stinger GC
Hole assignments
- Hole 1 - Tyrrell Hatton vs. Richard Bland
- Hole 2 - Jon Rahm vs. Adrian Meronk
- Hole 3 - Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin vs. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer
- Hole 4 - Dustin Johnson vs. Brooks Koepka
- Hole 5 - Patrick Reed vs. Talor Gooch
- Hole 6 - Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters vs. Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak
- Hole 7 - Bryson DeChambeau vs. Lee Westwood
- Hole 8 - Anirban Lahiri vs. Sam Horsfield
- Hole 9 - Paul Casey and Charles Howell III vs. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter
- Hole 10 - David Puig vs. Phil Mickelson
- Hole 11 - Abraham Ancer vs. Cameron Tringale
- Hole 12 - Sergio Garcia and Joselle Ballester vs. Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree
- Hole 13 - Joaquin Niemann vs. Bubba Watson
- Hole 14 - Mito Pereria vs. Ben Campbell
- Hole 15 - Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz vs. Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein
- Hole 16 - Lucas Herbert vs. Dean Burmester
- Hole 17 - Cam Smith vs. Branden Grace
- Hole 18 - Marc Leishman and Matt Jones vs. Jouis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel