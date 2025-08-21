Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIV Golf Michigan: Here are the team championship matches for Friday

LIV Golf is coming to Michigan this weekend for its team championship, the final event of the season with some major golfers playing in metro Detroit.
Teeing up for LIV Golf in Plymouth
Posted

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — LIV Golf's team championship officially begins on Friday at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth as the 12 teams face off.

Watch below: Preview of LIV Golf Michigan team championship

Teeing up for LIV Golf in Plymouth

The format will be two singles matches and one two-man foursomes (alt-shot) match between the teams.

Related: LIV Golf Michigan team championships: Everything you need to know

Here are the matches for the first day, and the holes with pairings. The action begins with a shotgun start at 12:05 p.m.

Team competition

  • Legion XIII vs. Cleeks GC
  • Crushers GC vs. Majesticks GC
  • Fireballs GC vs. HyFlyers GC
  • Torque GC vs. RangeGoats GC
  • 4Aces GC vs. Smash GC
  • Ripper GC vs. Stinger GC

Hole assignments

  • Hole 1 - Tyrrell Hatton vs. Richard Bland
  • Hole 2 - Jon Rahm vs. Adrian Meronk
  • Hole 3 - Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin vs. Frederik Kjettrup and Martin Kaymer
  • Hole 4 - Dustin Johnson vs. Brooks Koepka
  • Hole 5 - Patrick Reed vs. Talor Gooch
  • Hole 6 - Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters vs. Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak
  • Hole 7 - Bryson DeChambeau vs. Lee Westwood
  • Hole 8 - Anirban Lahiri vs. Sam Horsfield
  • Hole 9 - Paul Casey and Charles Howell III vs. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter
  • Hole 10 - David Puig vs. Phil Mickelson
  • Hole 11 - Abraham Ancer vs. Cameron Tringale
  • Hole 12 - Sergio Garcia and Joselle Ballester vs. Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree
  • Hole 13 - Joaquin Niemann vs. Bubba Watson
  • Hole 14 - Mito Pereria vs. Ben Campbell
  • Hole 15 - Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz vs. Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein
  • Hole 16 - Lucas Herbert vs. Dean Burmester
  • Hole 17 - Cam Smith vs. Branden Grace
  • Hole 18 - Marc Leishman and Matt Jones vs. Jouis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!