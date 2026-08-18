LIV Golf officially cancels Michigan team championship; ticket buyers will receive refunds

(WXYZ) — LIV Golf has officially canceled its team championship, scheduled for later this month in metro Detroit, after weeks of rumors and reports.

In a press release Monday, the golf league said that it would crown its season's individual and team champions at LIV Golf Indianapolis this weekend.

"With LIV Golf Indianapolis serving as the final event of the season, the previously scheduled Aramco LIV Golf Michigan, originally set for August 27-30, at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort, will not take place. LIV Golf is grateful to the Pulte Family Foundation for their partnership and support," the league said in a statement.

Last month, Today's Golfer interviewed Cleeks GC Captain Martin Kaymer, who said that the team championship in Michigan was "highly unlikely" to happen.

Then last week, following the LIV Golf Bedminster event in New York this past Sunday, TNT Sports' Craig Doyle said the event in Indianapolis would be the final event of the season, where the team championship will be decided. The video was posted by Flushing It Golf on X.

Also Thursday, a new report came out from Today's Golfer saying that three LIV golfers have entered into the British Masters, which is a DP World Tour event being held the same weekend as the scheduled Team Championship in Michigan.

LIV had previously still had tickets on sale for the event, despite the reports that it was canceled, however, by last Thursday morning, tickets were no longer available for purchase.

Ticket holders for the Michigan event will receive refunds, the golf league said.