LIV Team Championship in Michigan 'highly unlikely' to happen, report says

(WXYZ) — It's "highly unlikely" that the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan will take place, according to an interview with a LIV team captain in Today's Golfer.

Ben Parsons of Today's Golfer interviewed Martin Kaymer, who is the captain of the Cleeks GC team, before the LIV Golf event in the United Kingdom.

According to the report, Kaymer was present at a captain's meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and the UK event is the first in nearly two months after LIV postponed an event in New Orleans in June.

“I know that Indianapolis most likely is happening,” Kaymer said, according to Today's Golfer. “There was a conversation yesterday. Michigan, highly unlikely. So basically, what we already knew. That’s why I think it became a captains’ meeting and not a players’ meeting, because they couldn’t give us much more than we had before.”

The league last year brought its team championship to The Cardinal at St. John's and announced in December it would be returning for the 2026 season. The event — scheduled for Aug. 27-30 — is still listed on LIV's website and tickets are on sale.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced that its sovereign wealth fund — known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — would no longer fund the golf league.

“PIF has made the decision to fund LIV Golf only for the remainder of the 2026 season,” PIF said in a statement. “The substantial investment required by LIV Golf over a longer term is no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy.”

Reports say the PIF has spent $6 billion on the league since it launched in June 2022.

The league's new CEO, Scott O'Neil, has been looking to get hundreds of millions of dollars from outside investors. According to Today's Golfer's interview with Kaymer, O'Neil said in the meeting that there were investors interested in the league.