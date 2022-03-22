Live at 11: USGA to make 'major announcement' about Oakland Hills, expected to get US Opens

(WXYZ) — This is a day everyone at Oakland Hills has been anticipating and working toward for years.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) shared it will make a ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday about Oakland Hills. The club is expected to formally land a handful of USGA championships over the next few decades. Those dates are expected to include multiple US Open championships.

Oakland Hills has worked with the USGA for decades, and the recent fire that destroyed the clubhouse will not have a negative effect on the scheduling of the events. Club members are confident the rebuild will be complete before the US Open championships arrive.

The USGA recently made announcements at historic clubs like Oakmont and Marion. They centered on partnering together on championships that include US Amateur tournaments, Junior US Amateur tournaments, women’s US Opens, and US Opens. Oakland Hills is in line for a decades-long bond to continue with this similar announcement.

The next open US Open date is 2028. Oakland Hills is not likely to get that year’s tournament, and it is more probable to expect a date in the 2030s.

The club is already scheduled to host the 2031 and 2042 U.S. Women's Open. It last hosted the 2016 U.S. Amateur and the 2008 PGA Championship.