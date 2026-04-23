Live Blog: Everything you need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft, and draft pick results for the Lions

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WXYZ) — The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and as of Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions are slated to pick No. 17 in the first round.

The draft will air right here on ABC, kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Day 2 of the draft (Round 2 & 3) starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the draft picking back up on Saturday at Noon.

We will update this article with Lions draft results as they happen, both for the Lions and for former Michigan and Michigan State players drafted.

List of Lions draft picks (subject to change with trades over the the course of the draft)



Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)

Round 4, Pick 18 (118)

Round 4, Pick 28 (128, from Texans)

Round 5, Pick 17 (157)

Round 5, Pick 41 (181, compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 24 (205, from Jaguars

Round 6, Pick 32 (213, from Seahawks through Jaguars)

Round 7, Pick 6 (222, from Browns)

Draft Results

Bookmark this page and come back to it throughout this weekend for draft results

Watch our Lions offseason coverage

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Dan Campbell explains breakdowns in Taylor Decker's exit from Lions

Lions reportedly signing former Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco