Local golfers to take on 100-hole marathon benefiting First Tee - Greater Detroit

Forty different golfers from around metro Detroit will take on 100 holes or more in one day this weekend to raise money for a great cause.

The First Tee - Greater Detroit 100-hole marathon is happening on Saturday at Chandler Park Golf Course in Detroit.

First Tee, a youth development organization that is an affiliate of The Children's Foundation, works with kids to build strength of character by integrating the game of golf and a life-skills curriculum.

The 40 Golfers will begin their challenge at 7:30 a.m. and try to get 100 holes or more throughout the day. To put it in perspective, 96 holes is five rounds of golf, and 108 holes would be six holes.

As of Thursday afternoon, the organization has raised $70,000 but is looking to raise $100,000 or more.

Those who wish to donate still can by visiting the First Tee 100-hole marathon campaign.