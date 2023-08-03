Detroit Red Wings single-game tickets to go on sale Aug. 4

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale August 4 at 10:00 a.m.
Fans who purchase single-game tickets on Friday will get the chance to be the first to reserve seats for Opening Night at LCA, on October 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“It’s been a busy summer for the Red Wings, and much like our fans, we’re very excited about the upcoming season,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We expect single-game tickets to be in high demand and encourage our fans to secure their tickets now. We’re looking forward to the Hockeytown faithful creating a tremendous home ice advantage at Little Caesars Arena this season.”
LCA will host 18 weekend games during the 2023-2024 season.
- Three games on Friday nights
- 10 games on Saturdays
- Five games on Sundays
This season, the Red Wings will host five games against Original Six rivals.
- Three in the month of November with the Boston Bruins (Saturday, Nov. 4)
- Montreal Canadiens (Thursday, Nov. 9)
- Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Nov. 30)
- New York Rangers on Friday, April 5
- Canadiens (Monday, April 15) last game of season
Tickets can be purchased at DetroitRedWings.com/tickets.