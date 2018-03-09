East Lansing's Jaida Hampton is Miss Basketball

3:14 PM, Mar 9, 2018

Jaida Hampton of East Lansing High School named 2018 Michigan Miss Basketball. (Photo by WLNS-TV)

WLNS-TV
WLNS-TV

DETROIT (AP) -- Jaida Hampton is Miss Basketball.

The award honoring Michigan's top senior on a girls' basketball team was announced Friday by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Detroit Free Press.

Hampton, an East Lansing High School standout, signed with Wichita State. She received 353 of 976 first-place votes, earning 2,688 points. Camree' Clegg of Wayne finished second in the voting with 2,433 points and was followed by Detroit Country Day's Kaela Webb and Ypsilanti Arbor Prep's Lasha Petree.

The 5-foot-11 Hampton averages 16-plus points and five rebounds a game. She will lead the Trojans against Muskegon on Tuesday night at DeWitt High School in the Class A quarterfinals. The winner will advance to play in the state semifinals Friday night at Calvin College.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top