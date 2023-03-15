Izzo's goal remains the same, win the weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has made it to a record-setting, 25-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Spartans are a No. 7 seed in this year's tournament. Throughout the year, Izzo has said he believes this team can make a run.

"I still want to win the weekend, the program is at that level where that is what you have to do. Still know you can't win the weekend without winning the first game, and I still say there is no first game that's very safe anymore," Izzo said.

Michigan State has shown the ability to be great on both ends of the floor at times, but the question will be, can they put it all together when it matters most?

"The bottom line is are we going to focus in for the next five days and really concentrate on what we have to do," Izzo said.

Michigan State and USC tip-off Friday at 12:15 p.m.