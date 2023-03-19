Michigan State prepares for Marquette in a familiar underdog role

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no one on Michigan State's roster that has made it out of the first weekend into a sweet 16. Tom Izzo has said repeatedly this isn't his most talented team but believes this team can make a run and he says if that puts pressure on them, he doesn't care.

"You can't be nervous at this time, with what these guys have been through. Ff fear makes you nervous you're not gonna win anyway," Izzo said.

Win the weekend has been the battle cry. The last time the Spartans were a seven seed was back in 2015. They made a magical run then, making it to a final four.

"We want to go to a Final Four and a national championship. One weekend at a time is the goal here and you get through that first one," Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said.

MSU is led by its seniors this team plays with a chip on their shoulder. It's been the mentality they've had all year and they want to prove that once again tomorrow.

"I think we always have since the beginning of the year quite honestly, not being ranked at the beginning year with something that kind of we all to personal and we kind of saw it come to fruition those first couple weeks. So just keeping that same attitude moving forward no matter who we play," Michigan State forward Malik Hall said.

"We have to go out there and finish the weekend put our game plan to the test on Sunday and go ahead and play Michigan State basketball and we should be fine," Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard said.

As far as Joey Hauser playing against his former team. He says he doesn't know any of the coaches or any of the players. The Spartans in golden eagles tip things off tomorrow afternoon. Stay with Fox 47 News for complete coverage of the Spartan's March Madness run.