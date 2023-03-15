The Associated Press 2022-23 Men’s All-America Team

The Associated Press 2022-23 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 305, Junior, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds (58 of 58 first-place votes, 290 points(asterisk))

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Redshirt junior, Denton, Texas, 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds (47, 264)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, Senior, Greenwood, Indiana, 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds (44, 258)

Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, 195, Senior, Dallas, 17.1 points, 3.3 assists (33, 235)

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, 200, Freshman, Antioch, Tennessee, 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (35, 227)

Second Team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, 225, Senior, Camarillo, California, 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds (27, 220)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Senior, Richardson, Texas, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206)

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, Junior, Vilnius, Lithuania, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds (6, 165)

Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6-4, 209, Senior, Rochester, New York, 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds (8, 115)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 260, Senior, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds (2, 106)

Third Team

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Senior, Harlem, New York, 16.8 points, 7.6 assists (2, 89)

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 190, Junior, Cumberland, Rhode Island, 13.3 points, 7.7 assists (1, 81)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 235, Senior, Richmond, Virginia, 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds (1, 47)

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Senior, Norfolk, Virginia, 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds (0, 45)

Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 220, Junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (1, 44)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest; Souley Boum, Xavier; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Marcus Carr, Texas; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Kendric Davis, Memphis, Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Adam Flagler, Baylor; Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton; Darius McGhee, Liberty; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Isaiah Wong, Miami;

