Local teen caddies her way to college scholarship

WXYZ — The Country Club of Detroit is just one of many clubs in Metro Detroit that offers caddies for its membership.

Christyanna Griffin became interested in the job as a sophomore at Cass Tech, even though she wasn’t well versed in the game.

“I knew about golfing before caddying but I always thought it was boring actually,” caddy Christyanna Griffin said.

However she warmed up to the game, especially after finding out that there was potential for help with college with the Evans Scholarship program.

“It’s one of the first things I talk about with orientation every single year, anybody who’s potentially interested in the scholarship, I give them all the information on it and i start meeting with them,” Country Club of Detroit director of golf services Ryan Grant said.

Christyanna is one of 30 students from across the state of Michigan to receive this prestigious award. she’ll have her full tuition pay for at Michigan State, along with room and board.

Her bright personality and drive to succeed has set her up for success as she pursuits a law degree, and it all was made possible by caddying.

“I did a lot of loops, I tried to network as much as I can, not only do you have to have loops, but I had to have a letter of recommendation, so I was networking a lot, the hardest part was getting all those loops, because I was tired, it was so hot outside, that was probably the hardest part,” Griffin added.

“They go out there and earn this themselves but anything we can do to facilitate and help them reach their full potential in life, and the scholarship is one of the things we can do, and it’s a wonderful feeling every time we have an Evans Scholar come through,” Grant added.

