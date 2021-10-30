Lomas Brown talks with Jeanna Trotman about coaching high school football in addition to broadcasting

Lomas Brown, former NFL player and current Lions radio analyst, talks with Jeanna Trotman about coaching high school football in addition to broadcasting. Brown's children went to Bloomfield Hills High School and is in his 10th year on the coaching staff. The Black Hawks went 9-0 during the 2021 regular season, but lost in the first round of the district tournament to Detroit Catholic Central.

