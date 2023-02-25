(WXYZ) — Longtime Channel 7 sportscaster Don Shane has died at the age of 70, 7 Acton News has learned.

Don spent 23 years at WXYZ and no one had more fun on the air or covering our local teams.

He joined Channel 7 in 1989 – and was on hand for so many hugely important events over the years. The many championships – but also the heart-breaking defeats – all while showcasing the drama and emotion of the moment for our viewers.

The NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, the Rose Bowl, prize fights from Las Vegas – Don covered it all during a career that included two stints in Detroit.

He loved what he did – and that joy came right through the screen into your homes.

No one worked harder than Don. He broke stories and earned the respect of athletes and coaches in this town with his preparation and professionalism.

He was supportive of worthy causes and also helped mentor dozens of student interns in the sports department over the years – many of whom went on to fulfill career dreams and aspirations of their own in the business.

We remember Don for so many reasons. For his good-natured back-and-forth with Bill Bonds on the anchor desk.

For his big personality, and for his popular Dare Don segments where he was up for almost any challenge.



That includes a painful encounter with former Lions’ great Chris Spielman.



It left Don with three broken ribs and had many of us asking why he wanted to do it!

But in fact, Don did it all in a career in TV news that totaled nearly four decades.

He retired on Feb. 29, 2012. A few weeks later, we celebrated Don at Broadcast House.



He moved to Arizona after retirement, and spent the last few years in California close to his kids. His family welcomed their first grandchild last May.

We’ll miss you, Don. Our thoughts are with his entire family at this difficult time.