Longtime Detroit City FC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher announces retirement

Legendary Detroit City Football Club goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher announced his retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday.

The Sterling Heights native spent parts of nearly a decade with Le Rouge, making his debut in May 2016. He played soccer at the University of Detroit Mercy before joining Detroit.

In a statement posted on the DCFC website, Steinwascher thanked his family, his coaches, teammates, the fans and more.

"This club is my home. I’m so honored to have been a part of this from the beginning, and I’m looking forward to continuing my involvement," he wrote.

He was named the 2022 Black Arrow MVP while with the club, and in total has made 226 saves with 30 shutouts over 87 starts in three seasons of the USL Championship. He also had a save percentage of 76.1% and a goals-against average of .98.

During his time with DCFC in NISA, he won back-to-back Golden Glove Awards and had 19 shoutouts and a 23-5-1 record through the 2021 calendar year.

In the final regular season game this past October, Steinwascher stepped up in the 90th minute to take a penalty kick and scored.

"To all supporters, thank you for making Keyworth Stadium such an amazing environment. We have won championships in front of you, and we have also had some tougher times, but there was never a moment that I felt we didn’t have the best fanbase in the league. It’s been an amazing feeling playing in front of you all, and I’ll never forget how much Keyworth would be rocking when we scored. You made the sport I love that much more enjoyable," Steinwascher wrote.

You can read his entire statement on the club's website.