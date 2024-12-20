Longtime Detroit sports broadcaster John Keating retiring after Red Wings season

Longtime Detroit sports broadcaster John Keating announced he's retiring at the end of the Detroit Red Wings season.

Keating is part of the FanDuel Sports Network, previously known as Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit.

In a statement posted on X, Keating said it was a decision he made in the middle of the Tigers season this past July.

"It was wistful getting through the end of the Tigers season and now that the Red Wings season is ongoing, it just feels like it's time to share the decision," he wrote. "It came down to this: There haven't been enough sunsets with the family in Grand Haven on the Lake Michigan coast."

Keating worked in Grand Rapids and Denver before coming to Detroit.

The Detroit Red Wings have their final game of the season on April 17, and the final home game on April 14.