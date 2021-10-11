Lucas Raymond makes Red Wings opening night roster, Joe Veleno sent to Grand Rapids

Lucas Raymond made the Red Wings opening night roster.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 Draft will make his NHL debut on Thursday night.

He had six points in six games, leading the Red Wings in scoring throughout the preseason.

Joe Veleno did not make the initial cut, and the team announced he'll start the season with Grand Rapids in the AHL.

The 23-man roster was due for each NHL team at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Red Wings open at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.