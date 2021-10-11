Watch
Sports

Actions

Lucas Raymond makes Red Wings opening night roster, Joe Veleno sent to Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) plays against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lucas Raymond Red Wings
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 16:44:48-04

Lucas Raymond made the Red Wings opening night roster.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 Draft will make his NHL debut on Thursday night.

He had six points in six games, leading the Red Wings in scoring throughout the preseason.

Joe Veleno did not make the initial cut, and the team announced he'll start the season with Grand Rapids in the AHL.

The 23-man roster was due for each NHL team at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Red Wings open at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Roster:
Forwards - Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond, Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri, Mitchell Stephens, Pius Suter, Michael Rasmussen, Carter Rowney, Givani Smith, Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, Vladislav Namestnikov
Defensemen - Moritz Seider, Filip Hronek, Nick Leddy, Danny DeKeyser, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher, Gustav Lindstrom, Jordan Oesterle
Goaltender - Thomas Greiss and Alex Nedeljkovic

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!