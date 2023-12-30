Lucas Raymond scores in OT to send Red Wings over Predators

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored with 2:47 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which had gone 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games and reached 1,250 career points with two assists.

Detroit's Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had two goals and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

The Predators, who have lost three straight, had gone 5-0 in overtime this season prior to Friday's loss.

With Raymond in the penalty box, Larkin scored an unassisted goal 4:02 into the game. Larkin's 13th goal was his second short-handed this season.

Nashville tied in midway through the period when Nyquist passed from behind the net to an open Forsberg.

Walman made it 2-1 with 21.6 seconds remaining in the period, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off Michael Rasmussen's feed.

Nyquist scored on a short-handed breakaway with Dante Fabbro in the penalty box at 11:40 of the second period.

Just over two minutes later, Nashville took a 3-2 lead. Forsberg scored from close range again off Tommy Novak's setup after a Red Wings turnover in their own zone. That gave Forsberg a team-high 18 goals.

The Red Wings scored twice midway through the third to regain the lead. DeBrincat and Walman scored from the virtually the same spot on the left side.

The Predators tied it at 4-all with 7:36 remaining in regulation as Nyquist shoveled in a rebound.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit Washington on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host Boston on Sunday.