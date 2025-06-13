Luke Clanton, Ben Griffin & Joel Dahmen among latest Rocket Classic commitments

(WXYZ) — With just two weeks until the 2025 Rocket Classic, tournament organizers announced more commitments this week.

The latest commitments include world No. 15 golfer Ben Griffin who has won twice this season and finished second at The Memorial.

It also includes Luke Clanton, the 21-year-old standout who is a former top-ranked world amateur and who turned pro earlier this year. He earned his PGA Tour card in February through the PGA Tour University program. He finished tied for 10th last year at the tournament as an amateur.

Other commitments announced Friday include Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Joe Highsmith and Garrick Higgo.



Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Luke Clanton

Domonic Clemons (sponsor's exemption)

Cam Davis

Joel Dahmen

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Lanton Griffin

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Michael La Sasso (sponsor's exemption)

Nate Lashley

Min Woo Lee

Ashton McCulloch (sponsor's exemption)

Collin Morikawa

Aaron Rai

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.

The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.

