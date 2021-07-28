Luke Glendening reportedly signing 2-year contract with Dallas Stars

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening is reportedly signing a 2-year contract with the Dallas Stars.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Glendening signed a 2-year contract that is worth $1.5 million a year.

Glendening to DAL 2x1.5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 28, 2021

MLive Red Wings reporter Ansar Khan reported that the Red Wings made an offer to Glendening, but expected him to get a better offer elsewhere.

#RedWings made an offer to Luke Glendening, but I have a feeling he'll get a better one from another team and leave. We'll see. Free agency officially begins in 30 minutes. Finding right-handed shooting forwards might be difficult. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) July 28, 2021

The 32-year-old from Grand Rapids was an alternate captain for Detroit and has played in 554 games for the Red Wings. He has 57 goals and 69 assists in his career.