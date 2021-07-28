Watch
Sports

Actions

Luke Glendening reportedly signing 2-year contract with Dallas Stars

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Vaughn Ridley
<p>TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 07: Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings prepares for a face-off during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)</p>
Red Wings center Luke Glendening has ankle surgery, out 3-4 months
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:10:35-04

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening is reportedly signing a 2-year contract with the Dallas Stars.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Glendening signed a 2-year contract that is worth $1.5 million a year.

MLive Red Wings reporter Ansar Khan reported that the Red Wings made an offer to Glendening, but expected him to get a better offer elsewhere.

The 32-year-old from Grand Rapids was an alternate captain for Detroit and has played in 554 games for the Red Wings. He has 57 goals and 69 assists in his career.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!