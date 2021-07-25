Luke Hughes talks draft moment, Jack's excitement, Michigan's historic night

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Luke Hughes has experienced a whirlwind of emotions in 48 hours.

Friday night, the Devils made him the No. 4 overall pick in the NHL Draft, adding him to the organization two years after drafting his brother Jack No. 1 overall. Saturday, he suited up for USA in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

On Sunday, Hughes talked with WXYZ Detroit about his thrilling draft moment, Michigan hockey's big night, and Jack going crazy in the family celebration.

Watch the interview above or click here