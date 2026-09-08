MAC commissioner files appeal for Michigan-Western Michigan game, asks NCAA to give Broncos the win

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is appealing Western Michigan's loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday following a second-chance Hail Mary that gave Michigan the win.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement Tuesday that "After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remained on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game."

During the game, Michigan threw an incomplete Hail Mary as TV replays showed the time expired before the ball hit the hands of a Western Michigan player. However, officials called for a review and ruled there was still a second to play. Michigan QB Bryce Underwood then completed a second Hail Mary pass for a game-winning touchdown.

Watch below: Western Michigan officials speak following Michigan game

Western Michigan holds press conference after game against Michigan football

After the game, the Big Ten released a statement that stood by the ruling.

“It was determined Western Michigan No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock,” the conference said, citing rule that stops the clock on such contact.

"The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining whether time remained. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded," Steinbrecher added in the statement. This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12–7. As a result, the Mid-American Conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff. The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of their respective rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority."

Watch below: Michigan's Kyle Whittingham details the team's stunning comeback win vs Western Michigan