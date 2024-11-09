MACOMB, Mich. — Dakota got revenge on Eisenhower in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week, winning 41-14 and advancing in the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs. Brad Galli has more in the video player
Macomb Dakota gets revenge on Utica Eisenhower in WXYZ High School Game of the Week
