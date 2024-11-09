Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Macomb Dakota gets revenge on Utica Eisenhower in WXYZ High School Game of the Week

Dakota got revenge on Eisenhower in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week, winning 41-14 and advancing in the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs. Brad Galli has more
Posted
and last updated

MACOMB, Mich. — Dakota got revenge on Eisenhower in our WXYZ High School Game of the Week, winning 41-14 and advancing in the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs. Brad Galli has more in the video player

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story with us!