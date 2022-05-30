Mahomes, wife announce they're expecting baby No. 2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced over the weekend that they are expecting baby No. 2.

The couple announced the news on social media on Sunday, posting pictures of them with their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, holding a sign that reads, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

The NFL star released pictures of the happy moment alongside the caption, "Round 2!"

Matthews, who is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, and the NFL star tied the knot in March and welcomed Sterling in February 2021, the "Today" show reported.