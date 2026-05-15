Manon Rhéaume appointed as GM of new Detroit PWHL team

(WXYZ) — Legendary women's hockey player Manon Rhéaume has been named the first general manager for Detroit's Professional Women's Hockey League team.

The league made the announcement on Friday.

Rhéaume is one of the most influential and legendary players in women's hockey and was the first woman to play in an NHL game and a major junior league game.

Watch below: PWHL announces a team is coming to Detroit starting next season

PWHL announces a team is coming to Detroit starting next season

After her playing career, Rhéaume worked with the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club as the girls' program coordinator and also spent time with the Los Angeles Kings. She was a hockey operations and prospect advisor for LA.

“Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women’s game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season.”

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit,” Rhéaume said in a statement. “This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women’s hockey has been incredible to watch, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can’t wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of.”

She will lead the PWHL Detroit team during its inaugural season, which will start with the 2026 PWHL Draft at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on June 17.