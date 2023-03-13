March Madness 2023: Here's when Michigan State will play & how to watch

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Spartans are in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the 25th straight time, and they earned the No. 7 seed in the east bracket.
With the appearance, Head Coach Tom Izzo became the first men's basketball coach in college basketball history to lead a team to 25 straight NCAA tournament appearances. The record was previously held by Duke's Mike Krzyzewski with 24 in a row from 1996-2019.
The Spartans finished the season 19-12 but had an upset loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. They'll face No. 10 USC, who has a 22-10 record. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
You can watch the game at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17 on CBS and on the March Madness app or March Madness website.
The winner of the game will go on to face the winner of No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont on Sunday, March 19.
Who else is in the East Region?
Fellow Big Ten team Purdue earned the top seed in the East Region. They'll face the winner of Texas Southern vs. FDU – both the No. 16 seed – in the play-in game on Wednesday night.
Other matchups in the East Region are:
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC
No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 FAU
The rest of the March Madness matchups are
Play-in games
South – No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 SE Missouri State
East – No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 FDU
West – No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Nevada
Midwest – No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pitt
West Region
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State or Nevada
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois
Midwest Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State
No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State or Pitt
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn
South Region
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC or SE Missouri State
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UCSB
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman
No. 5 San Diego St. vs. No. 12 College of Charleston
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 North Carolina State
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia