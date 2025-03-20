Watch Now
Sports

Actions

March Madness 2025: How to watch Michigan State and Michigan in the round of 64

michigan state michigan 2025.jpg
AP
michigan state michigan 2025.jpg
Posted

The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are back in March Madness as it kicks off with the round of 64 on Thursday.

Michigan is a No. 5 seed while the Spartans are a No. 2 seed and both teams are in the South Region.

Here's how to watch Michigan and Michigan State in the round of 64.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego
Tip-off - Thursday, March 20 at 10 p.m.
How to watch: TBS

If Michigan wins, they'll face the winner of No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale on Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant
Tip-off - Friday, March 21 at 10 p.m.
How to watch: TBS

If Michigan State wins, they'll face the winner of No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico on Sunday

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!