March Madness 2025: How to watch Michigan State and Michigan in the round of 64

The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are back in March Madness as it kicks off with the round of 64 on Thursday.

Michigan is a No. 5 seed while the Spartans are a No. 2 seed and both teams are in the South Region.

Here's how to watch Michigan and Michigan State in the round of 64.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego

Tip-off - Thursday, March 20 at 10 p.m.

How to watch: TBS

If Michigan wins, they'll face the winner of No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale on Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant

Tip-off - Friday, March 21 at 10 p.m.

How to watch: TBS

If Michigan State wins, they'll face the winner of No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico on Sunday