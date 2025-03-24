March Madness: Here's when Michigan State and Michigan play in the Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 kicks off Thursday and Friday with March Madness, and both No. 5 Michigan and N. 2 Michigan State are in and playing in the same city.

The No. 5 Wolverines will face the top-seeded Auburn Tigers while the No. 2 Spartans will face No. 6 Ole Miss.

Both games will take place on Friday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Michigan State will play at 7:09 p.m. on CBS and Michigan will tip at 9:39 p.m. on CBS.

If both teams win, the Wolverines and Spartans will play each other in the Elite 8 on Sunday.