Marian and Regina's long-standing tradition of powderpuff football creates memorable game between rivals

There have been 42 powderpuff football meetings between Regina & Marian. It's a tradition that dates back to 1966. This year was a little different, proving to be a long-standing tradition, standing for more than just football.

This is my first experience with the powderpuff tradition between Marian and Regina, and all I can say is it has been incredible. The atmosphere and turnout is something else!



While the seniors are on the field, underclassmen create a rowdy student section that would rival any Friday night football scene.

While the seniors are on the field, underclassmen create a rowdy student section that would rival any Friday night football scene. While alumni, parents, and fans fill what seats in the stands are left empty.

Lomas Brown is a powderpuff football fan. He said a long time ago he walked by Regina practicing and was so impressed. For the last five years, he had made it a point to come to both practices and the game.

"The powderpuff game means literally everything to us," said Regina senior Olivia Dobbs.

The players themselves all agreed the game is one of the main highlights of their Senior year. But aside from memories, bragging rights, and a trophy, the teams are playing for a reason bigger than just a win.

"Mainly, it's for Coach Bill," said Dobbs. "To carry on his legacy and make him proud while he's watching over us."

Longtime Regina coach Bill Madek passed away in early August from a battle with cancer. He was on the sidelines for the past 12 years of the game. His daughters played in it and his sons are coaching. The two rivaled schools came together to honor the Madek family.

"They presented us with a beautiful plaque and flowers from the other team, which was really nice," said Patti Madek, wife of Bill. "He would be so proud of his boys coaching, his family being here, it's been wonderful."

In Coach Madek's honor, Regina won 28-7. The trophy stays with Regina, at least until next fall when the tradition continues.

"We get to celebrate a game he loved to play and a game he loved to coach," said Paige Madek, daughter of Bill. "We feel pretty close to him out here."

