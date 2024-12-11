Mark Dantonio officially inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Dantonio was inducted at the National Football Foundation's 66th annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas. He was joined by MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller, basketball coach Tom Izzo and current football coach Jonathan Smith.

"It's a surreal moment and very humbling," Dantonio said of his induction at a media event on Monday. "It's what I call a program award. There are so many different people that are involved in this."

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January, his first year eligible on the ballot. He will also be part of the 2024 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame class and will be inducted into that on New Year's Eve.

Dantonio was the head coach at Michigan State for 13 seasons before retiring in 2020. He had a 114-57 record in East Lansing, and led the Spartans to three Big Ten Championships, a 2014 Rose Bowl victory and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff.