Mark Wahlberg expects the Lions to be a major player in NFC this season

DETROIT — Mark Wahlberg believes the Lions will do big things in 2023.

The actor is a notorious Patriots fan, but has high hopes for a Lions team expected to take a big step this season.

"I'm excited to see what the Lions do and I can't wait 'til they kick the Chiefs (expletive) opening week," he told Brad Galli in Detroit.

Wahlberg and friends helped raised $1.5 million for the Children’s Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation last Monday at Detroit Golf Club.

