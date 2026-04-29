Martín Pérez throws 5 scoreless innings as Braves beat Tigers

ATLANTA (AP) — Martín Pérez threw five scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves beat Detroit 5-2 on Tuesday night for their 11th win in their last 13 games as the Tigers lost starter Casey Mize to an injury in the third inning.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and Ronald Acuña Jr. was 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Mike Yastrzemski was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Pérez (2-1), who was designated for assignment by the Braves earlier this season but then re-signed, gave up two hits and four walks while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 2.22.

Mize (2-2) was removed after straining his groin covering first base on a ground ball to first baseman Spencer Torkelson. He lasted 2 1/3 innings during which he gave up two runs, three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Atlanta's Didier Fuentes pitched two scoreless innings, Tyler Kinley stranded two runners in a scoreless eighth and Aaron Bummer gave up a two-run home run to Wenceel Pérez in the ninth.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Yastrzemski led off with a double that landed on the right field foul line. Acuña plated him with a double to left field and Matt Olson knocked in Acuña with a line drive to center field. Albies added a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Tigers center fielder Javier Báez left on a cart after injuring his right foot on a play at first base in the fifth inning. He hit the base awkwardly with his left foot and his right foot folded under his leg while he fell.

Up next

Two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.72) faces Braves rookie RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.57) in the second game of a three-game set Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

