Martin-themed, Pistons merchandise drops in celebration of the iconic TV show's Detroit roots

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fun fact: Detroit served as the backdrop to one of the most iconic television shows of the 90s – "Martin."

In fact, Garden Court Condominiums on East Jefferson, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was depicted as Martin's home throughout the series.

The television comedy starring Martin Lawrence ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997. Now, almost 30 years after the show first premiered, the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the show's legendary lead to honor the show's Detroit roots with a Martin-themed, Pistons merchandise line.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” Lawrence said. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”

It's a limited-edition collaboration, and will be available starting Friday, May 14, and will be exclusively sold on Pistons313shop.com.

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the 90s,” said Mike Zavodsky, chief business officer of the Detroit Pistons. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”

Check out apparel from the collection below.