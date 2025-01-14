On Sunday evening the Marysville Vikings Varsity hockey team and St Clair Shores Unified Varsity played in a game at Clark Park in Detroit. According to coaches and school administrators, this is the first Macomb Area Conference league game played outdoors. The game ended with St Clair Shores winning, but the memories for the players and families will live forever.
Marysville & Saint Clair Shores makes history with outdoor hockey game
