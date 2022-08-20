Watch Now
Matt Manning and the Tigers fall in pitcher's duel to Patrick Sandoval's complete game

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:22 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 22:23:01-04

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer.

Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn’t allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

The 25-year-old left-hander retired 12 straight batters before Victor Reyes singled with one out in the ninth. Sandoval then got Riley Greene to ground into a game-ending double play, the third the Angels turned behind him.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing 28 games with rib cage inflammation. He went 1-for-4 with a single. Shohei Ohtani, who totaled seven hits in his previous two games, went 0 for 3 with a walk.

Matt Manning (0-1) took a tough-luck loss, working seven innings and allowing three hits and a walk as the Tigers dropped their 10th of 12 games.

Manning’s only mistake was a 1-0 changeup he left over the middle of the plate to Walsh, who sent it over the wall in right field.

ROSTER MOVES

The Tigers reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list and designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment. Rodriguez is scheduled to start on Sunday — his first appearance since leaving the team in early June to deal with family issues.

To make room for Trout, the Angels optioned OF Steven Duggar to Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday with Detroit’s Tyler Alexander (4-3, 3.45 ERA) facing Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.45).

