Matt Manning scheduled to start for Tigers against White Sox

Keith Srakocic/AP
Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 14:51:31-04

Detroit Tigers (76-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (92-68, first in the AL Central)
Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (4-7, 6.16 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -276, Tigers +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will play on Saturday.

The White Sox are 52-27 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Tigers have gone 34-45 away from home. Detroit’s lineup has 178 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads the club with 23 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-1. Lance Lynn recorded his 11th victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Wily Peralta took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 home runs and is slugging .482.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .445.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

