Matt Manning, Tigers host White Sox to begin three-game series

Chicago White Sox (74-70, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-89, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers after Yoan Moncada had four hits against the Guardians on Thursday.

Detroit has a 28-43 record in home games and a 53-89 record overall. The Tigers have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 39-33 record in road games and a 74-70 record overall. The White Sox have gone 57-34 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Friday for the 14th time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 10-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 25 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 13-for-35 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 30 doubles, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)