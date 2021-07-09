Watch
Matt Manning, Tigers to take on Kenta Maeda, Twins

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:52:54-04

Detroit Tigers (40-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-50, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -225, Tigers +188; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Twins are 19-25 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Nelson Cruz with a mark of .364.

The Tigers have gone 19-26 away from home. Detroit is slugging .386 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. J.A. Happ recorded his fifth victory and Ryan Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Tarik Skubal took his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

