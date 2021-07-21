Watch
Matt Manning to start vs. Texas as Tigers go for sixth straight win

Jim Mone/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 18:28:35-04

Texas Rangers (35-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-51, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (1-3, 6.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 26-22 on their home turf. Detroit has hit 106 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 17, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-35 on the road. Texas has slugged .376 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Tarik Skubal recorded his sixth victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Dane Dunning took his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .472.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 97 hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .187 batting average, 7.05 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

